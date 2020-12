INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) - While Indiana's top doctor talked about the continuation of pandemic stress on hospitals across the state Tuesday, a bit of hope was presented. 40,000 Hoosiers were expected to have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the day, with another 50,000 people have appointments scheduled into January.

"It's truly the hope we all need," Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state's chief medical officer said about the second vaccine arriving in the state.