Video: 29 people rescued off Libyan coast

Video released Friday showed the moment that a German NGO rescued 29 people from an overcrowded wooden boat off the coast of Libya.

The rescue took place on Wednesday.

The video shows the charity’s vessel, Sea-Eye 4, in the distance, and a rescue craft communicating with the migrants on their flimsy boat.

One of the rescuers spoke to the migrants in English and was told four children were on board, as well as two pregnant women.

According to Sea-Eye, the rescue weather conditions worsened shortly afterwards, implying that a potential disaster was averted.

The migrants were traveling without a satellite phone.

The German NGO said they immediately asked Italian authorities for a safe port, but they were told to address the request to German authorities.

They said Sea-Eye 4 was now sailing toward Sicily and would continue to ask Italian and German authorities for assistance.