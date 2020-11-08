Veteran owned junk removal business provides job with military values

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire Dawgs Junk Removal, a Veteran and firefighter owned business based in Indianapolis, IN, opened in Fort Wayne, IN earlier this year.

Indiana Air National Guard Veteran, Rob Merz, served for nine years, both locally at the 122nd fighter wing and overseas in the middle east. Now, he manages the Fort Wayne branch of Fire Dawgs Junk Removal.

“We are a junk removal service, obviously in the name. But we do much more than that. Moving. Hot tub removal. Swing set removal. Shed tear down. Basically if you have a house, we can clean out the attic all the way to the basement,” said Rob Merz, Manager of Fire Dawgs Junk Removal.

Merz said that that values of the junk removal company parallel those of the armed forces.

“The giving back and the service before self. Treat every customer the way you want your family to be treated. It runs deep in this company,” said Merz. He added, “Here I am giving back to the community in kind of a junk manner. I mean, it’s not as serious as giving your life, but its definitely that feeling of servitude and trying to help people and that’s a huge feeling for me.”

The business prides itself on finishing the job, no matter how big or small, to serve customers with the same ideals of Veterans who served our country.

“We do it because we genuinely want to help somebody. We don’t do it for the medals or the heroics. I’m nowhere near a hero. No, not even close. Wouldn’t even put myself in that category,” said Merz.

Along with his work at Fire Dawgs Junk Removal, Merz is a full-time firefighter at the Grissom Fire Department. The term “fire dawg” is designated for military firefighters, like Merz.

Merz said that his post service success is based on the core values he learned while in active duty.

He added that he believes all Veterans can find their own success as well.

“Just keep grinding. Discipline equals freedom. if you’re disciplined then you can pretty much do anything that you want to do,” said Merz.

For more information about the services Fire Dawgs Junk Removal provides, click here.