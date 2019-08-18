Sweet Breeze Fest returns for second year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweet Breeze Fest is back for its second year. The goal of the event is to get you on the water to enjoy Fort Wayne’s rivers.

The canal boat tours are at a discounted rate, thanks to SDI. The rides give a unique view of the city, plus music and ice cream will be on board.

The pickup and drop off location is from Promenade Park’s south bank. The rides and dock are fully accessible for everyone to enjoy.

Adult tickets are $5, children 12 and under are $3. However, tickets are going fast, so you’re encouraged to reserve your spot.

