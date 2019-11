FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Solarize Indiana will host a community meeting in December in Fort Wayne to share information about solar energy.

The group's mission is to spread positive information about the benefits of adding solar energy to homes and bushiness across the state of Indiana. Group meetings cover a lot of topics including the cost effectiveness of solar energy and the process of purchasing solar panels. The group will also provide information regarding the installation process and will list some installment companies around the area.