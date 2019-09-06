Skunk with cup on his head is rescued by police officer

(WTTV)-- INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed after social media video surfaced of an IMPD officer punching a student outside Shortridge High School last week.

The suit names IMPD Officer Robert Lawson and two other officers. Lawson has been placed on administrative leave. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had not previously disclosed his name. Two other officers seen on the video are named as “Jane Doe” and “John Roe.”