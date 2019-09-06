Skunk with cup on his head is rescued by police officer

Live Now
(CBS) — LENDING A HAND: When a skunk in Aurora, Illinois got his head stuck in a McDonald’s cup, Officer Olsen came to the rescue. A similar situation happened September 11, 2018. Neither officer was sprayed after removing the cups from the skunks. 

