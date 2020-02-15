Shake it! Annual ‘Zumbathon’ benefits FWCS tutoring program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two hours of dancing, sweating and fun.

That is what dozens signed up to do for Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Zumbathon at North Side High School Saturday.

Area Zumba instructors led participants through the Latin dancing workout.

Money raised from the Zumbathon will benefit FWCS Study Connection. The after-school tutoring program matches students with employees and volunteers at area businesses and organizations through the community.

Students and tutors meet one hour once a week to provide consistent academic assistance and mentoring to students who may not otherwise receive it.