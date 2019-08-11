Science Sunday: Melting Styrofoam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even though the kiddos are heading back to school, there’s always time to expand their learning at Science Central. Executive director of the science museum, Martin Fisher, stopped by Studio 15 with an experiment folks can try at home.

As always, children should have adult supervision when completing an experiment.

The items you will need include a Styrofoam cup, acetone, and a pie tin. Fisher says to put about half an inch of acetone in the pie tin, then place the cup mouth side down.

The acetone will melt the cup. This is because the polystyrene in the cup dissolves in the acetone. Air will release, and create bubbles.

Science Central still has one more month of summer hours. Now through September 8th, you can see the robots exhibit.

