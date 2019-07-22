Santas converge on Denmark

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CNN) A group of good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a driver of a flipped pickup Monday on I-88 in Oak Brook, Illinois.

A tire blowout caused the truck to flip and then it was struck by a passing vehicle. Several people stopped and worked together to flip the truck on its side. They then broke the windshield and freed the man inside. He was able to walk away from the crash.