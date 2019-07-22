CHRISTMAS IN JULY: 150 Santas from around the world hopped in their sleighs and met at the 62nd World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark on Monday. The Santas will take part in a number of Christmas-related activities during the four-day celebration – like parades and a Santa obstacle course run.
Santas converge on Denmark
