Santas converge on Denmark

by: CBS Newspath

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: 150 Santas from around the world hopped in their sleighs and met at the 62nd World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark on Monday. The Santas will take part in a number of Christmas-related activities during the four-day celebration – like parades and a Santa obstacle course run.

