Remembering Rep. Elijah Cummings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The nation has been impacted by 10 "billion-dollar" disasters this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Since the beginning of the year, portions of the United States have been through extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones, flooding, and severe thunderstorms. There have been 10 occurrences this year in which the damages from these weather events has totaled at least a billion dollars. Since 1980 there have been 254 billion dollar disasters, totaling nearly 2 trillion dollars.