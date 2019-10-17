Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died
Top Stories
Disturbance leads to fatal shooting at Waynedale apartment complex
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
PHOTOS: Democratic debate in Westerville
In case you missed it: Responses from Democratic candidates
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Holiday Assistance
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Remembering Rep. Elijah Cummings
Video Center
by: CBS Newspath
Posted:
Oct 17, 2019 / 10:36 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2019 / 10:37 AM EDT
Longtime Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings has died. He was 68 years old.
Trending Stories
Hoosier Lotto ticket sold in Fort Wayne wins $5.2 million
Disturbance leads to fatal shooting at Waynedale apartment complex
Fort Wayne GM workers react to possible agreement
Two Indianapolis men arrested on drug charges after running out of gas
SOLD: Fort Wayne home built in 1852 goes for $350k
Don't Miss
Zoo animals enjoy Halloween snacks
SOLD: Fort Wayne home built in 1852 goes for $350k
Billion-dollar disasters impact the nation and Indiana
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
Passenger stops robber with gun on train
Boards instead of brooms? Witches paddleboard in Florida
Is the shoe pink-white or grey-teal?