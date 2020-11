FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Rescue Mission is preparing to serve more than three thousand meals for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 200 volunteers will pack turkey's for distribution during the weeks of November 9th through November 13th and November 16th through November 20th. The event is known as "Turkeypalooza" and takes place each year at the Rescue Mission. While many people have already signed up to volunteer, the organizers from The Rescue Mission said they could still use more.