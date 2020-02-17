Presidents Day parade in Virginia

Video Center

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) — WATCH: People dressed in colonial garb for a parade in Old Town Alexandria, VA Monday. It’s known as the largest parade in the country that celebrates George Washington’s Birthday. Take a look at this year’s Presidents Day celebration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss