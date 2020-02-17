Presidents Day parade in Virginia

(CBS) — WATCH: People dressed in colonial garb for a parade in Old Town Alexandria, VA Monday. It’s known as the largest parade in the country that celebrates George Washington’s Birthday. Take a look at this year’s Presidents Day celebration.
