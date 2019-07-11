Police officers rescue young deer from busy interstate

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Reports of a fawn running back and forth across an interstate highway in Ohio led police on a pursuit to rescue the fawn and prevent any potential traffic accidents.

Police body-cam video shows three Toledo police officers chasing after the fawn as it wandered too close to I-475 Wednesday.

The video posted to the police department’s Facebook page shows one officer running into the grassy median, grabbing the fawn and picking it up by its legs.

The deer referred to on the Facebook page as “Bambi” was then put in a police cruiser and driven to a nearby wooded area where it was released.

Police say it was scared, but unharmed.

Toledo Police spokesman Lt. Kevan Toney says the department hopes the deer will survive on its own.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.