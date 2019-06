WATCH: Happy birthday Nenette! The orangutan celebrated her 50th birthday with a strawberry cake and gifts of tropical fruits at her home in Paris’ Jardin des Plantes zoo. This year, Nenette became the zoo’s oldest resident. Born in Borneo, she was welcomed to the zoo in 1972 when she was three. According to a 2016 assessment from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, orangutans are a critically endangered species, with only about 100,000 left.