Out of the Darkness Walk sets high goal for suicide awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, approximately 129 Americans take their own life every day. The Foundation is hoping to reduce that number, and part of that is raising awareness through the Out of the Darkness walk.

The Fort Wayne walk is scheduled for September 29th at Headwaters Park.

The walk raises awareness for suicide prevention, and also raises funds to support the AFSP mission. At the walk are resources about suicide prevention, grieving, LGBTQ+ rights, plus more.

Since the start of the walk in Fort Wayne, organizers say it has grown. The event is rain or shine.

Check-in/registration for the walk starts at noon. The walk begins at 2, and ends at 4.

For more information, click here.