DUCK, DUCK…OOPS: After getting stuck in a storm drain, ten ducklings were reunited with their mother thanks to some Pittsburgh police officers. Take a look at how they rescued the baby ducks and returned them to their nervous mom who was keeping watch nearby.
Officers rescue ducks from drain
