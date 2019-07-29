CLOSE CALL: A police officer in Alaska recently had a close call while driving her patrol car. The Anchorage Police Department shared this video of the officer stopping just as a moose and her calf stumbled onto the road. Everyone was OK.
Officer has close call with moose and calf
