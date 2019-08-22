New video shows Titanic deterioration

Scientists have warned that the wreckage of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 killing more 1,500 people, is deteriorating rapidly due to the particular types of bacteria that inhabitit the ship, and a new video appears to confirm that.

The wreckage is situated around 370 miles south of Newfoundland in Canada and was visited recently for the first time in 14 years.

The team was led by Submarine Pilot Victor Vescovo, and they surveyed the wreck using a two-person full ocean depth submergence vehicle.

“It was like the ship was winking at me,” said Victor Vescovo, who was describing the moment he saw the lights of his submersible reflecting off the vessel’s portal.

The team noted salt corrosion, metal-eating bacteria and deep current action are having the greatest impact on the wreck.

“The future of the wreck is going to continue to deteriorate over time. It’s a natural process, these are natural types of bacteria so the reason that the deterioration process ends up being quite a bit faster,” said scientist Lori Johnson.

They used the expedition to assess the wreck’s current condition and make visuals of the wreck using augmented reality and virtual reality technology.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.