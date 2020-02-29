New Haven students attend school on Saturday to ‘Smash’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A number of students spend their Saturday at New Haven High School. They were not there to study, though. Instead, they were there to play video games.

The New Haven Bulldogs hosted a Smash Bros Invitational tournament for high school students in east Allen County. The game brings iconic characters together for the ultimate showdown.

To participate, students could pay $15 or help with setup to have their entry fee waived. Spectators got in for free.