Negative effects of sitting

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) – Cedar Point has once again been named “Best Amusement Park” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The park beat other famous travel destinations in Florida, Virginia, Tennessee and more.

In addition, Cedar Point’s world-record-breaking Steel Vengeance hyper-hybrid roller coaster won the “Best Roller Coaster” award. This comes just after its “Best New Ride of 2018” recognition, chosen by readers and voters in Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards.