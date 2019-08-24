Mustard Seed celebrates ‘Sweet Sixteen’ charity auction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mustard Seed is celebrating its Sweet Sixteen. Sixteen years of its annual auction to provide free furniture to those in need.

The annual charity auction is a night on the town for folks to enjoy and help out a good cause. There’s a dinner buffet, a silent auction, and a live auction.

The money raised support Mustard Seed’s mission, and the Beds4Kids program. Beds4Kids provides children in need with a free platform bed, mattress, pillows, sheets, and a blanket. The referral program has helped over 9,700 children in the 7-county area.

If you plan on going to the charity auction, you must register by September 10th.

The auction is on October 17th, doors open at 6 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center.

