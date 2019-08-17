More vendors expected for 2nd annual Epilepsy Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An expo aimed to help those with epilepsy not feel alone is returning for its second year. The epilepsy expo is hosted by Briezy’s Bunch.

Briezy’s Bunch is a nonprofit that provides financial assistance, emotional support, and educational resources for people affected by epilepsy.

The expo is at Franke Park pavilion one. Throughout the day speakers will provide Q&A sessions, and vendors will be available to provide educational resources. The Q&A begins at 1 p.m.

The epilepsy expo is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Free snacks will be provided, and you will have a chance to win prizes.

