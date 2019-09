FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is no stranger to great golf shots, and Tuesday, he scored one in Fort Wayne.

The Golden Bear, playing for a second day at Sycamore Hills, a course he designed, hit a long putt well off the green on 18 to finish his round. After it dropped, Nicklaus shrugged then tipped his cap to the cheering crowd in attendance.