Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Truck launches from the street, and ends up in roof of Wisconsin home
Top Stories
Check and Connect is Positively Fort Wayne
10/11 Highlight Zone – Week Eight
As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements
10/11 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Holiday Assistance
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Monday is national dessert day
Video Center
Posted:
Oct 14, 2019 / 02:44 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2019 / 02:44 PM EDT
It’s National Dessert Day and Grubhub has a roundup of Americas favorite desserts to order.
Trending Stories
Court docs: Woman stabbed boyfriend over suspected infidelity
New book shows power struggle behind Electric Works
How do non-profit hospitals impact Indiana’s economy?
Man killed in shooting on Fort Wayne’s west side
Elkhart County resident dies from EEE virus
Don't Miss
Truck launches from the street, and ends up in roof of Wisconsin home
Watch: Lion cub sneaks up on mom
Maui, it is: Public names new Indianapolis Zoo dolphin
Goat rams through sliding glass door, naps inside bathroom
Penn State alum sends letter to PSU football player saying he has ‘awful hair’
VIDEO: Woman calls teen racial slur after he tosses gum wrapper to the ground
Study: Owning a dog helps you live longer