Monday is national dessert day

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) - There's something you don't see every day: Police say a pick up truck launched into the air and landed on the roof of a house in Beloit on Saturday.

At approximately 4:26pm on October 12, 2019 the Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Beloit Police Department were dispatched to 2919 S Park Ave in the Town of Beloit for a car vs house.