FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - As two big downtown developments go through the approval process, the city's Community Development department is sharing research on parking supply downtown. Redevelopment leaders say it shows the proposed buildings are needed to alleviate parking problems.

Presented by Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant, the information was shared with the Capital Improvement Board and Redevelopment Commission. During the presentations, the groups were officially introduced to the Lofts at Headwaters Park and Riverfront at Promenade Park projects, each of which include parking garages. Both projects have been planned by Indianapolis developers Barrett and Stokely. The developers also took over management of Cityscape Flats last year.