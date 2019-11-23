‘Man v. Impossible’ stops by Studio 15

FRESNO, California (KGPE) - Christmas is almost here and some folks put up their outdoor holiday decorations. In Clovis, there is one house on Ashlan Avenue that's decorated year round, and the décor is all about Coca-Cola.

In the hustle and bustle of the holidays, cars whiz by a tribute to all things Coca-Cola. The Coca-Cola signs, banners, chairs and memorabilia are everywhere.