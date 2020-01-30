(CBS) — Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever discovered along the Southwest border. The tunnel was found late last August by Mexican authorities. Take a look inside.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
(CBS) — Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever discovered along the Southwest border. The tunnel was found late last August by Mexican authorities. Take a look inside.