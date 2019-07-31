Local mutts looking for a forever home

Huntington, Ind. (WANE) — National Mutt Day is celebrated on July 31st and was created to raise awareness, save and celebrate dogs of mixed breed. Mutts account for the largest percentage of dogs found in shelters.

In honor of the holiday WANE 15 visited area animal shelters to meet some furry four legged friends looking for their forever home.

Watch the video to meet Rocko, Letty, Lucy and Bob at the Huntington County Humane Society and meet Buddy, Trudie, Hazelnut Marie and Lily Amber at the Whitley County Humane Society.