As cannabis becomes legal in more states, a new type of wedding is budding. Some couples are trading the traditional toast for a wedding toke.

High school sweethearts Mike Whittaker and Jordan Mackenzie are planning a high note for their wedding day. “Picture an open bar theme with cannabis” Whittaker says. In addition to a bartender, the couple is hiring a “budtender” to serve marijuana to their guests. Mackenzie says this will allow “our guests to have that relaxation and experience the herb the way we want it to be.”