INSIDE LOOK – Experience job of firefighter as more volunteers are needed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteer firefighters are seeing heavier loads of work as they face a shortage of volunteers.

Volunteer fire departments offer the ability to work a full time job, while serving the community when possible.

Firefighters from the Aboite Township Fire Department, located in west Allen county, encourage anybody that is interested to stop by and give the job a try.

The department has weekly training on Tuesday morning’s and evening’s. Those with interest in firefighter life are welcomed to stop by and ask questions or try some basic training.

“Come see what we do. You never know until you actually try it. If it’s something that’s always been a dream, if it’s something you always thought about doing or hadn’t thought about doing. Come give it a try. It’s the most satisfying thing I’ve done in my life and I’ve been around it my whole life,” said Captain Thad McCallister.

Volunteer firefighters do not work shifts, rather they work regular full time jobs and respond to fire calls when available. Members of the department go through the same training that full time departments do.

WANE 15’s Joe Strus went through basic training to show you just what is involved. The tasks included everything from rising to the top of the ladder truck, to learning medical basics. He also was put through the “confidence course” at the local fire training facility, which simulates entering a dark house without any light and an unknown layout. Training also included a live burn situation. You can see a detailed account of Joe’s experiences in the video at the top of this page.

If the firefighter life looks like something you would be interested in you can contact the department via email at atfd180@gmail.com.

While the Aboite Township Fire Department can use more help, many other departments around the area would benefit from more volunteers.

The Aboite Township Fire Department can be found on facebook here.