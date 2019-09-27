Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Acting national intelligence director testifies on whistleblower complaint
Top Stories
Local coffee company commits to Electric Works space
Dog stolen, shot to death during car jacking
Police: Ohio man assaulted officer with spiked baseball bat
Middle school bullying victim dies after fight
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Goats help prevent fires in California
Video Center
by: CBS Newspath
Posted:
Sep 26, 2019 / 09:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 26, 2019 / 09:36 PM EDT
(CBS) — Goats are being deployed in South Pasadena, CA to prevent wildfires.
Trending Stories
Hung jury pushes fate of accused killer to later date
Player honors loss of cousin during football season for South Adams
Multiple vehicles involved in T-bone crash on Homestead Road
Mom who tampered with son’s IV guilty of battery, neglect
Person chasing a ball on I-69 hit by SUV, critically hurt
Don't Miss
‘Is she crazy?’ Woman finds $3K at Fort Wayne gas station, calls police
Indiana State Police sergeant spots, saves choking motorist
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
Van explodes seconds after mom, 6 kids escape: ‘I screamed for the kids to get out’
Dry shampoo bottle explodes in woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof
Samsung’s folding phone hits the US
Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80