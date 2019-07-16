From the archives: Apollo 11 blasts off

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

“LIFTOFF, WE HAVE LIFTOFF.” On July 16, 1969, the world watched as the crew of Apollo 11, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, blasted off from Earth. Their mission? To become the first humans to land on the moon.

