Fort Wayne Cooks: Zinnia’s Bakehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Magazine is getting ready to release their upcoming cookbook, “Fort Wayne Cooks.” The cookbook features recipes from local restaurants and bakeries.

Zinnia’s Bakehouse is one of those being featured, and owner, Krystal Vega, stopped by Studio 15.

Vega demonstrated a simple way to frost a cake, that still looks beautiful. She gave some tips on what utensil to use.

Vega explained some cake orders Zinnia’s Bakehouse can put together. Other items offered at Zinnia’s include beignets, scones, cookies, empanadas, and so much more.

Some of the items can be pre-ordered, too.

To learn more about the bakery, click here.

To pre-order an issue of Fort Wayne Cooks, click here.