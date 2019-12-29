Fort Wayne ball drop organizers discuss upcoming New Years Eve event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On First News Sunday, Phil Sheets and Nate Uptgraft were in studio discussing what can people expect for this year’s New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The 4th annual celebration is ringing in 2020 at Parkview Field. General Admission is listed as free, but guests are asked to bring a canned food item for a food drive to support Associated Churches Food Bank,

Tickets for the VIP party in the Parkview Field Suite Level Lounge are listed for $45. This years entertainment starts at 8 pm and features the Alicia Pyle Quartet, DJ Double K, the Tungstens and DJ Lubs.



About 25-hundred people packed the ball park last year. Organizers hope to double the turnout this year.