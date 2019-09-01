Father writes book after losing daughter to Addison’s Disease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A father has found inspiration after the tragic death of his daughter who died after battling with Addison’s disease.

Phil Moser joined us on First News Sunday to talk about his book Free and Fearless.

Moser said his book is about dealing with a loved one who has the disease, all the trials and tribulations, the adventure he went to in honor of his daughter, and how to help people cope with loss as well.

He described Addison’s disease as an uncommon disorder that occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough of certain hormones. In Addison’s disease, he said, your adrenal glands, located just above your kidneys, produce too little cortisol and, often, too little aldosterone.

Free and Fearless is available right now on Amazon.

Watch our interview with Moser to learn more about it.