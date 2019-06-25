WATCH: Tuesday marks 10 years since Michael Jackson died. Fans gathered at Forest Lawn cemetery in California where more than 18,000 roses and other tributes to Jackson have been placed outside the mausoleum where the “King of Pop” is buried.
Fans remember Michael Jackson 10 years after death
WATCH: Tuesday marks 10 years since Michael Jackson died. Fans gathered at Forest Lawn cemetery in California where more than 18,000 roses and other tributes to Jackson have been placed outside the mausoleum where the “King of Pop” is buried.