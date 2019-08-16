Ed Sheeran teams up with Heinz Ketchup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Blue green algae has been in the national spotlight lately after it was the cause of death for dogs in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas.

The toxins released from a high level of algae are strong enough to seriously harm pets. They can be poisoned or killed if exposed to many of the toxins. Humans are less likely to have a severe reaction to blue-green algae, but may experience rashes, skin irritation, or stomach aches.