Crews prepare the Super Bowl field

(CBS) — GETTING READY FOR THE BIG GAME: Take a look at crews prepping the field for Super Bowl Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the NFL championship Sunday.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
(CBS) — GETTING READY FOR THE BIG GAME: Take a look at crews prepping the field for Super Bowl Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the NFL championship Sunday.