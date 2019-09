FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - In a tradition that began 18 year ago to show American pride in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the top of the Lincoln Tower glows colors fitting several occasions each year.

Wednesday night, the lights along the top five floors of the 90-year-old tower shone red, white and blue on the side of the building and into the sky. They're programmed that way with a computer, unlike in 2001, when workers for Tippmann Properties, the building's owner, physically painted the accent spotlights.