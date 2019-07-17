Chicago aquarium welcomes baby beluga

by: CBS Newspath

WATCH: Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium confirmed the baby beluga calf, born two weeks ago, is male. When the calf was born, he measured about 5 feet in length and weighed approximately 150 pounds. He’s healthy and the public can view him and his mom in a secluded habitat at the aquarium.

