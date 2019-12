Fort Wayne Fire Department recruits trained with a live-burn situation at a north Fort Wayne home on Wednesday. Eighteen recruits wrapped up months of academy training with a live-fire training session in a vacant house at 1329 W. Till Road. The realistic smoke conditions allowed the recruits to use search techniques they'd learned at the academy. Two fire department lieutenants and one battalion chief up for promotions also participated in the training. Check out the video above to learn more.