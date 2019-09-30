Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery in New Port Richey
Top Stories
Illinois city breaks six new Guinness World Records
Moms-to-be line up to try ‘labor-inducing burger’
Reunion with a Cause is Positively Fort Wayne
Neighbors wake up to vacant house on fire next door
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Holiday Assistance
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
California chef turns pasta into colorful works of art
Video Center
by: CBS Newspath
Posted:
Sep 30, 2019 / 04:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 04:32 PM EDT
(CBS) — Watch as a California chef turns pasta into colorful works of art.
Trending Stories
Police: Cocaine, Ecstasy, 2 guns found in vehicle after stop
Tucanos closes Fort Wayne location
Woman, child die when van hits oncoming tow truck
Couple shot after argument at Waynedale bar
Autopsy confirms man found dead in parking lot had been shot to death
Don't Miss
Illinois city breaks six new Guinness World Records
Moms-to-be line up to try ‘labor-inducing burger’
Did you know? Whitley County was home to one of America’s first soy sauce factories
VIEW: Fort4Fitness puts a city in motion and has fun doing it
‘Is she crazy?’ Woman finds $3K at Fort Wayne gas station, calls police
Indiana State Police sergeant spots, saves choking motorist
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking