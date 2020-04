FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - WANE 15 has brought you stories of teachers holding parades in support of their students while schools are closed down, but Wednesday night students flipped the script to help celebrate their teacher.

Almost all of the students in Lisa Wybo's fourth grade class at Whispering Meadows Elementary paid her a visit. Wybo said the students and parents banded together to try and find a positive solution to the close downs.