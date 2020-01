FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are investigating dozens of reports of vandalism that took place Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received thirty five reports of car windows shattered on the northwest and southwest side of the city. An additional nineteen reports were received by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Both Departments believe that the car windows were shot out by either a B-B gun or a pellet gun.