FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Singers, dancers and actors put their talents to the test touting Promenade Park in a new commercial. WANE 15 News is giving you a behind-the-scenes look at production before it airs.

Developed by PUNCH Films, the P.S.A. will feature the park filled with people singing and dancing. With help from Three Rivers Music Theatre, a jazz combo, a composer, lyricist and dancers from Chicago, a one-word message is presented - fun.