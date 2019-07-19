Beach-goers rescue whale

Video

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

WHALE RESCUE: People on the beach on St. Simons Island, Georgia helped these pilot whales back into the water on Tuesday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the whales repeatedly tried to beach themselves. The pod of whales was last seen offshore Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss