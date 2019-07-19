WHALE RESCUE: People on the beach on St. Simons Island, Georgia helped these pilot whales back into the water on Tuesday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the whales repeatedly tried to beach themselves. The pod of whales was last seen offshore Wednesday.
Beach-goers rescue whale
WHALE RESCUE: People on the beach on St. Simons Island, Georgia helped these pilot whales back into the water on Tuesday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the whales repeatedly tried to beach themselves. The pod of whales was last seen offshore Wednesday.