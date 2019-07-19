Beach-goers rescue whale

Are you brave enough to rappel over the edge of a 14-story building? Personalities at WANE 15 took the challenge!

Alyssa Ivanson, Sierra Tufts and Taylor Williams each went "Over the Edge" of the Lamplight Inn at 300 E. Washington Blvd. on Thursday, as a precursor to the public event Friday. The event is a fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse of Fort Wayne.