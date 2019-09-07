Annual Safety Fair at Jefferson Pointe offers something for the whole family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is National Preparedness Month, a good time to make sure you have a plan ready in case of a disaster. The Allen County Safety fair will help you get a plan together.

The safety fair is about all things safety and teaching kids how to stay safe. It will have CPR lessons, how to get out of a burning building, why you shouldn’t text and drive, amongst other things that are all safety oriented.

Organizers of the fair say they’ve gotten a great response every year with the fair, and it’s grown every year because of it. They have more vendors of all kinds ready to help show people the need to be safe.

Because technology is always changing, this is another aspect the safety fair will cover. Indiana State Police and Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force will be on hand to discus the pitfalls of posting too much information, challenges some types of apps, websites and games present, and other cyber security dangers.

To learn more about what the Allen County Safety Fair, click here.