3rd annual New Haven Fire Muster is almost here

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The 3rd annual New Haven Fire Muster is set to take over downtown New Haven, once again. The event is put on by the New Haven Fire Department.

This event is all about fire safety and awareness. There will be displays, exhibits, activities, and

competitions for all age ranges. There will be cash prizes for the firefighter competitions.

This muster money for the New Haven Fire Department, the Fort Wayne Fire Museum, and the Hoosier Burn Camp.

A lot of the activities surround fire safety. A life safety training event will take place. Kids will be able to use the fire hoses. You can expect to see live fire props. Sparky the fire dog and Smokey the bear will make an appearance.

The muster will also have opportunities for those with special needs. Special needs safety training will be available. Plus, a portion of the big parade will be a quiet zone. No horns will be used for those that are sensitive to loud sounds. That’s on Powers Street.

The event is free, but any money raised will go toward the New Haven Fire Department, the Fort Wayne Fire Museum, and the Hoosier Burn Camp.

Over 75 vehicles are registered for the big parade. That starts at 10 a.m.

