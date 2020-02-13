17 injured after Wichita school bus rolls into ditch

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says several people were injured when a school bus rolled onto its side on the Kansas Turnpike Tuesday.

It happened near mile marker 112 in the northbound lane. That’s between El Dorado and Emporia, north of the Bazaar cattle pens.

A Wichita spokesperson says the bus was carrying 37 fifth-grade students from Park Elementary and some adults. Some students have minor injuries. The parents have been notified.

Seventeen students have been taken to the hospital in Emporia to be evaluated. The other students were taken to Emporia High School.

The bus was headed to Topeka.