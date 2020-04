FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Leaders from the Allen County Health Department joined by local medical professionals addressed questions about the mental state of residents during this COVID-19 outbreak. This comes as the Indiana State Department of Health released updated numbers of confirmed novel Coronavirus cases and deaths.

Another Allen County resident has died from the virus and there are six more cases, bringing the local total to two deaths and 36 cases. As of this afternoon, the state's death count was 49 and 374 people have tested positive. That brings the total to more than 2,100 confirmed cases across the state. Nearly 1,000 of them are in Marion County.

For many, these numbers can do a number on your mental health.